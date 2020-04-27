Amidst the scorching heat, heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Visakhapatnam have brought relief to its citizens. As per the press bulletin, issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), light to moderate rains, along with thundershowers and lightning, are likely to occur. They are most likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other North Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts, in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms, and gusty winds, are likely to hit Vizag as per the weather report.

The squally weather is likely to intensify in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh with thunderstorms, and gusty winds, blowing at the rate of 45-55 kmph on Monday. Furthermore, a few places are likely to witness heavy rainfall. The South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light, to moderate, rains with winds of 40 kmph.

The CWC at Visakhapatnam has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, during the next 24 hours, commencing from 6 am on 27 April, 2020. Sharing the weekly weather forecast of Vizag, the CWC reported that cloudy sky, with light rains or drizzles, is likely to prevail in the city until 1 May, 2020. The temperature might fluctuate, from 22 degrees to 32 degrees, until the coming Friday.

Despite the weather the rains have lifted the spirits of the citizens of Vizag. However, the overflowing drains in the city have certainly brought new woes. While many places, including One Town, MVP Colony, Seethammadhara, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka, and Peddagantyada, witnessed overflowing drains, a few low-lying areas were inundated too.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is trying its best to resolve the issue. In this regard, the GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana (IAS), took to Twitter and urged the citizens to notify regarding the water drainage issues. Those who are facing trouble can register a complaint via GVMC WhatsApp Complaint number: 9666909192 or post a tweet by tagging @GVMC_OFFICIAL.