With Cyclone Nivar barrelling to make landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by midnight or early tomorrow, several parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. In light of the current situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, held a press conference to review the precautionary measures to prevent damage.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the collectors of the respective districts to be on high alert, especially when Cyclone Nivar makes landfall. Though the cyclone will not strike the state, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts are likely to witness heavy rains from Wednesday evening, Mr Reddy said. He further added that parts of Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts along with coastal areas of Prakasam are likely to receive 11-20 cm rainfall, while winds with up to speeds of 65 to 75 km per hour are expected.

The AP Chief Minister ordered the collectors of SPS Nellore, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts to focus on setting up relief camps wherever required for moving people to safety. He also asked the officials to keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams ready for any emergency. Officials have also been directed to ensure that there is no loss of life in coastal areas and damage to property.

The collectors were told to set up 24×7 control rooms at each district Collectorate, along with control rooms at Mandal centres. Noting that a booklet outlining the steps to be taken during a cyclone has been made available at all village secretariats, he asked them to make sure that information is shared with staff and the public.

It is to be noted that no rainfall was recorded in all the 16 monitored places in Andhra Pradesh as on Tuesday.