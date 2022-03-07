It’s not an uncommon sight where cricketers were seen following the social media trends. Be it DJ Bravo’s “Champion Dance” or Shikhar Dhawan flaunting his moustache, the cricket fans have cheered for the unique celebrations. Recently. the Pushpa Raj dialogue has taken social media by storm. Not just among the Telugu speaking states, but the trend has spread across the nation in line with the pan India release. The “Taggedhey Le” trend has now caught the attention of many cricketers across the world. Not just on Instagram reels, but the cricketers seem to carry the Pushpa mannerism to the 22 yards as well.

Scroll down to check the cricketers who have caught the Pushpa Instagram reels fever.

Ravindra Jadeja is well known for his peppy beard look. He has been a style icon among the cricketing fraternity for his trendy makeovers. He made Pushpa Raj himself turn his head with his Instagram post.

If you are telling that you didn’t expect David Warner to kick off this trend, you’re lying. We all are aware of the love Warner has for Instagram reels. He has been the talk of the town from the day he shook his leg for Butta Bomma.

Watch this reel by Surya Kumar Yadav with his pal Ishan Kishan.

Ashwin came up with a unique and undiscovered way to perform for the Srivalli song.

Watch The Champion flaunting his skills for Srivalli.

This adorable Instagram reel by Hardik Pandya with his Naani has won the hearts of netizens.

Since his marriage, Yuzi Chahal has joined the list of cricketers grooving to peppy numbers on Instagram.

The former SRH bowler couldn’t keep calm and gave tough competition to other cricketers with a great performance.

The Indian southpaw Suresh Raina has also joined the club.

Which cricketer impressed you the most with their performance?