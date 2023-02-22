In an attempt to punish traffic rule offenders, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Vizag ordered 52 drunk drivers to clean up the garbage at RK Beach on Tuesday. The offenders who were caught consuming alcohol and driving in the city earlier this week were presented before the court.

As a part of the mandated community policing, the group of 52 drunk drivers were taken to RK Beach in Vizag and made to clean up debris on a 4 km stretch from Kali Mata Temple to YMCA. Netizens have appreciated this move by the court. The court opined that community service would render the minds of the youth rather than imposing monetary fines. It may be noted that this is not the first time such a move was ordered in Vizag.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth has been keen on curbing drunk driving in the city and has ordered his teams to conduct regular checks. The result of this was seen in the form of a beach clean-up on Tuesday. It may be remembered that, in the past, drunk drivers were directed to take up traffic signal duties at various junctions in the city. They displayed placards at the signals advising drivers to not drink and drive.

