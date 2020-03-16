Coronavirus Update: State-wise break up of confirmed cases in India

India is currently at a crucial stage with growing coronavirus cases across the country. At the time of publishing this article thirteen states, and two union territories, have stated that their healthcare facilities have accounted for COVID-19 cases. The information was released by the Union Ministry of Health on the morning of 16 March 2020. While 119* cases have been registered in the country, two people have lost their lives due to the virus. As per the state wise breakup of coronavirus cases in India, Maharashtra is currently the worst-hit with Kerala and Harayana following suit.

All the states have implemented the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, and healthcare officials have rapidly begun to cater to the increasing number of patients. The Union Ministry of Health has stated that three patients from Rajasthan were cured of the virus, and efforts are being made to restore the health of other patients as well. Public places, educational institutions and shopping malls have been shut down in multiple states across India.

The state wise breakdown of coronavirus cases reported in India are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh : 1 Telangana: 3 Karnataka: 7 Kerala: 24 Tamil Nadu: 1 Maharashtra: 37 Odisha: 1 Delhi: 7 Uttar Pradesh: 13 Punjab: 1 Uttarakhand: 1 Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Ladakh: 3 Rajasthan: 4 Haryana: 14

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has taken to the social media site, Twitter, to interact with citizens during the pandemic. He has advised people to stay indoors, and practise social distancing, while taking other precautionary measures. The government has set up two helplines for the benefit of the citizens. People can call 1075, or 1800-112-545, to get assistance from medical health professionals promptly.

*as on 7:05 PM,16 March, 2020