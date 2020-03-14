Can coronavirus be transmitted in hot and humid climate? WHO clarifies

The coronavirus threat continues to stifle the world. Claiming over 5000 lives and infecting more than 132000 people around the world, the WHO-declared pandemic has been challenging governments to contain its spread. While there have been several theories on how the virus can be stopped from spreading its tentacles, a popular claim is that the novel coronavirus wouldn’t pose a threat in a hot and temperate climate. With experts debating the possibility of coronavirus being transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates, the World Health Organization (WHO) offered a clarification.

Responding to the claim, the WHO, on Friday, stated that based on the evidence so far, coronavirus (COVID-19) can be transmitted in all areas, including those with hot and humid weather. “From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather,” the WHO shared on the mythbusters section of its website on Friday.

Advising individuals to take precautionary measures, it further added, “Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.”

Debunking yet another myth, the WHO wrote, “There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.”

It may be noted that quite a few experts have said that warmer climate, with heat and sunlight, might inhibit the growth of the virus. While the research surrounding the transmissibility and growth of coronavirus in hot and humid climate continues, experts and health officials have reiterated that maintaining personal hygiene remains the most effective way to prevent coronavirus from spreading.