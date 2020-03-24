Number of coronavirus cases in India soars past 500, toll touches 10

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surpassed the 500-mark on Tuesday with new cases being reported in Manipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states. The count in India currently stands at 504 with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases so far. Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana are among the states that have been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases in India.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India has risen to 10 with a 65-year-old patient in Mumbai succumbing to the infection on Tuesday.

The cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to seven with a 25-year-old man in Visakhapatnam testing positive for coronavirus on Monday. The patient, who arrived in the city on 17 March, has a travel history to the United Kingdom.

With the coronavirus cases in India on the rise, several states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have declared a total lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of this terrible disease.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he’ll be addressing the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. The PM is slated to talk on several crucial aspects related to the current crisis due to coronavirus.