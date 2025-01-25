Planning three trips between Puducherry-Chennai-Visakhapatnam from 4 to 22 August, the Cordelia cruise ship is all set to reach Visakhapatnam to offer a thrill at sea experience for tourists.

According to a press note issued by Visakhapatnam Port Authority secretary T Venu Gopal, GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited acts as the shipping agent for the service.

Meanwhile, Vizag International Cruise Terminal (ICT), is ready for full-fledged operations. Built at a cost of Rs 96.95 crore jointly by the Union Ministry of Tourism, which has contributed Rs 38.50 crore and Visakhapatnam Port Trust, which bears the remaining Rs 57.55 crore, the terminal, designed in the shape of a ship, can accommodate cruises carrying up to 2,000 passengers.

The terminal has customs and immigration service counters, retail outlets, duty-free shops, food courts, and lounges. Talks are on with cruise liners like Cordelia, Royal Caribbean, and MSC, with plans to operate cruises from Visakhapatnam to international destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, as well as domestic locations like Chennai.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu