With the voters of Andhra Pradesh giving a clear mandate in the favour of YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to swear in as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bagging above 150 Assembly seats in the state, the party has inflicted a crushing defeat on Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. In Visakhapatnam district too, the YSRCP has come out with flying colours in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. TDP, on the other hand, was restricted to victories in the urban area with its candidates registering impressive numbers at the constituencies of Visakhapatnam North, East, West and South. Here’s the complete list of MLA and MP candidates who won from Visakhapatnam.

List of MLA and MP candidates who won from Visakhapatnam:

Visakhapatnam Assembly Election Result

YSRCP swept the Assembly polls in Visakhapatnam district, winning as many as 11 seats of the total 15 seats in the district.

Constituency

Candidate

Party
Visakhapatnam East Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu TDP
Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar TDP
Visakhapatnam West PGVR Naidu TDP
Visakhapatnam North Ganta Srinivasa Rao TDP
Pendurthi Adeep Raj YSRCP
Bheemili Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao YSRCP
Gajuwaka Tippala Nagi Reddy YSRCP
Anakapalle Amarnath Gudivada YSRCP
Araku Chetti Palguna YSRCP
Narsipatnam Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh YSRCP
Chodavaram Dharmasri Karanam YSRCP
Payakaraopeta Golla Babu Rao YSRCP
Madugula Budi Muthyala Naidu YSRCP
Yelamanchili Uppalapati Venkata Ramana Murthy Raju YSRCP
Paderu Bhagyalakshmi YSRCP

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election Result

YSRCP came out trumps in the Lok Sabha polls as well. While Goddeti Madhavi and Besetti Venkata Satyavathi pipped their opponents in Araku and Anakapalle respectively, MVV Satyanarayana overcame a tough fight from TDP’s Sri Bharat to win the Lok Sabha seat from Visakhapatnam.

Constituency

Candidate

Party
Visakhapatnam MVV Satyanarayana YSRCP
Araku Goddeti Madhavi YSRCP
Anakapalle Besetti Venkata Satyavathi YSRCP

 

