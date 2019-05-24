With the voters of Andhra Pradesh giving a clear mandate in the favour of YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to swear in as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bagging above 150 Assembly seats in the state, the party has inflicted a crushing defeat on Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. In Visakhapatnam district too, the YSRCP has come out with flying colours in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. TDP, on the other hand, was restricted to victories in the urban area with its candidates registering impressive numbers at the constituencies of Visakhapatnam North, East, West and South. Here’s the complete list of MLA and MP candidates who won from Visakhapatnam.

List of MLA and MP candidates who won from Visakhapatnam:

Visakhapatnam Assembly Election Result

YSRCP swept the Assembly polls in Visakhapatnam district, winning as many as 11 seats of the total 15 seats in the district.

Constituency Candidate Party Visakhapatnam East Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu TDP Visakhapatnam South Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar TDP Visakhapatnam West PGVR Naidu TDP Visakhapatnam North Ganta Srinivasa Rao TDP Pendurthi Adeep Raj YSRCP Bheemili Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao YSRCP Gajuwaka Tippala Nagi Reddy YSRCP Anakapalle Amarnath Gudivada YSRCP Araku Chetti Palguna YSRCP Narsipatnam Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh YSRCP Chodavaram Dharmasri Karanam YSRCP Payakaraopeta Golla Babu Rao YSRCP Madugula Budi Muthyala Naidu YSRCP Yelamanchili Uppalapati Venkata Ramana Murthy Raju YSRCP Paderu Bhagyalakshmi YSRCP

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Election Result

YSRCP came out trumps in the Lok Sabha polls as well. While Goddeti Madhavi and Besetti Venkata Satyavathi pipped their opponents in Araku and Anakapalle respectively, MVV Satyanarayana overcame a tough fight from TDP’s Sri Bharat to win the Lok Sabha seat from Visakhapatnam.