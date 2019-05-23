Twitter goes berserk as YSRCP cruises towards a landslide victory

The voters Andhra Pradesh seem to have given a clear verdict on the polls yet again. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP looks set to inflict a crushing defeat on Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in the race to form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. The current trends suggest that YSRCP might end up winning well over 135 seats while TDP might be restricted to a paltry figure. Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena Party, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be having an impressive debut in the polls. The results have led to roaring celebrations with the YSRCP camp and numerous supporters have taken to Twitter to congratulate YS Jagan on the trends.

YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vijay Sai Reddy posted an image of YS Jagan in a jubilant mood while monitoring the results. “A warm and Congratulatory memorable hug to the New Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and our beloved Leader Sri.YS Jagan Garu on 23rd May 2019 at 10.30am,” tweeted the politician.

TRS leader KTR too congratulated YS Jagan on Twitter. “Wholehearted congratulations to Sri @ysjagan Garu on a landslide victory. Your hard work has paid off in the form of overwhelming blessing of people Wishing you the very best in governing our sister state of Andhra Pradesh,” while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wished “heartfelt congratulations” to the YSRCP supremo and “heartfelt condolences” to Chandrababu Naidu.

“Congratulations for the Landslide Victory Sri @ysjagan Going to be the Youngest Cheif Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Hope AP Will Progress to Top with New Governance His father’s blessings &AP Public one-sided Trust& Love towards @YSRCParty made this Dream Win,” tweeted director Meher Ramesh. Actor Manchu Vishnu opined, “This is a victory to the People of AP. This was a fight for Telugu Pride and the people proved it. Congratulations @ysjagan anna. Now the Government of the people; by the people and for the people begins! Yay!”

Reports further claim that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be swearing in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May while Chandrababu Naidu is expected to soon hand over his resignation to the Governor.