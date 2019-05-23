‘India wins yet again’: Narendra Modi responds on his thumping victory

The NDA supporters across the country have moved into a frenzy as the alliance looks all set to form the government for the second consecutive time in India. From distributing sweets to chanting “NaMo” on streets, the BJP supporters went into a celebratory mood. The BJP-led NDA has achieved leads in over 300 seats of the total 542 Parliament seats. With the trends suggesting a thumping majority for BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has registered a massive win in Varanasi, took to Twitter share a special message with his followers.

“Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!” tweeted Modi on this occasion.

BJP President Amit Shah, who cruised to victory in Gandhinagar, said that the victory belongs to the people’s trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development. “This victory is India’s victory. This is the victory of the hopes of youths, the poor, and farmers. This massive win is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development and the people’s trust in him. On the behalf of crores of BJP workers, I congratulate Narendra Modi,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

It may be noted that apart from scoring handsome victories in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, BJP has also registered impressive numbers in West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha.