Father’s Day is round the corner and we are looking for a way to surprise our hero. Every third Sunday of June is celebrated as International Father’s Day, and with just two days left, here is a fun way to spend time with your dad. Catch up on some Hollywood comedy movies together and reminisce how you spend time with each other. Grab some popcorn and drinks and play any of these movies in the comfort of your home as there is no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than being by his side.

Here is a list of comedy Hollywood movies to watch with your dad this Father’s Day

#1 Father of the Bride

We are talking of the 1991 version and not the one that just premiered. The 1991 version stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams and others. This American romantic comedy won many awards including the Best Movie award in the 1993 BMI Film Awards. Telling the story of George Banks, the movie shows a father who has a hard time letting go of his daughter when she decides to get married. The beautiful relationship of a father and daughter is beautifully portrayed in this movie making it perfect for Father’s Day.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Daddy’s Home

Directed by Sean Anders, this comedy movie tells the story of a mild-mannered stepfather who vies for the attention of his wife’s children when their biological father returns. Addressing the new age relationship beautifully, this movie is must watch this Father’s Day. The cast of the movie includes Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Linda Cardellini, Scarlett Estevez, and John Cena in lead roles. This 2015 movie also has a second part which was released in 2017.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Fatherhood

This heart-touching story of how a father brings up his daughter single-handedly after the sudden death of his wife who died a day after their daughter was born is a must-watch. The 2021 movie explores how a widowed father breaks all the stereotypes of society as he strives to give what’s best for his daughter. Starring Kevin Hart, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan and others in lead roles, the movie was directed by Paul Weitz.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Grown ups

Yet another comedy Hollywood movie with 2 parts to binge on, this Adam Sandler movie is the perfect choice to watch with your dad this Father’s Day. With a huge star cast including Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and others in lead roles, the movie was directed by Dennis Dugan. The movie tells the story of five childhood friends who take their families on a weekend trip to a lake house in their hometown. They reunite and attend the funeral of their former high school basketball coach. This movie beautifully portrays the difference between the two generations and their friendships.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Definitely, maybe

Directed by Adam Brooks, this 2008 movie tells the story of a 30-something father who is in the midst of a divorce. He is questioned by his ten-year-old daughter about his life before marriage, which brings him to reminisce his memories. Take your dad back to his younger self as you watch this movie together this father’s day. The cast of the movie includes Ryan Reynolds, Abigail Breslin, Isla Fisher and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: YouTube (Rent)

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies you wish to watch with your dad this Father’s Day.