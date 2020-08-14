Even as Visakhapatnam is set to become Andhra Pradesh’s Executive Capital soon, concerns were repeatedly raised on the halted projects Amaravati as the former capital city. Clearing the air about the status of going forward, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that Amaravati too is a part of AP, and will be given equal focus for development as any other location in the state. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Minister revealed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy convened an Amaravati Metropolitan Area Development Authority meeting to discuss the development activities to be undertaken in the area.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the CM took stock of all the projects currently underway in Amaravati, and instructed the officials to allocate funds accordingly in collaboration with the revenue department authorities. The CM further instructed that construction of Happy Nest buildings must be completed. Elaborating on the government’s three capitals move, the Minister stated that Amaravati would not be ignored in the process and stated that the CM has given specific instructions to focus on development.

The Minister stated that as part of the development activities, CM has instructed to complete the construction of all the buildings in Amaravati. He has also instructed officials to come up with a plan of action to utilise these buildings effectively. Further, the Minister appealed to all citizens to not raise any suspicions or doubts about the government’s commitment to Amaravati.

Expert committees constituted to guide the government had earlier proposed that decentralised development in the state by having three capitals would be beneficial. The committees suggested that three different capitals for the state will be able to effectively utilise available resources for balanced regional growth. As per the government’s plans. Amaravati will be the legislative capital, Kurnool and Vizag will be set up as the judicial capital and executive capital respectively.