Member of Rajya Sabha and YSRCP National General Secretary, Vijayasai Reddy, on Tuesday, said that nobody could stop Visakhapatnam from becoming the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the MP enlisted the measures that are being taken in Visakhapatnam District to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vijayasai Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to shifting the capital to Vizag. He informed that YSRCP is in cordial terms with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The YSRCP leader further added that they are waiting for the right time to shift the state administration to Visakhapatnam. He said that though the execution may get delayed, Vizag will be new AP Executive Capital.

Responding to the criticism from a few BJP leaders in the state, the YSRCP National General Secretary said that there are some leaders who shifted from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to BJP. These TDP jackals are tarnishing BJP’s image, he added.

In order to ensure decentralised administration, the Andhra Pradesh State Government announced that the state would have three capitals. In this regard, a bill was passed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. According to the bill, Vizag will act as the Executive Capital, Amaravati will be the legislative capital, and Kurnool will become the judicial capital of AP. However, the Legislative Council Chairman referred the bill to a select committee.