AP CM YS Jagan meets PM Narendra Modi, seeks support for three capitals move

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. In a meeting that was held for about two hours, CM Jagan discussed the prevalent issues in Andhra Pradesh. Submitting a 10-point memorandum, he sought the Prime Minister’s support for capital decentralisation, Disha Act, and the resolution to abolish the Legislative Council among other schemes mooted by the State.

Mentioning that the State Government has proposed to locate executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati, and judicial capital in Kurnool, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister told PM Modi that the idea behind setting up three capitals was to ensure a comprehensive and balanced growth of all regions across Andhra Pradesh. Adding further, Mr. Reddy stated that the Legislative Council in the State was trying to block the resolutions passed by the people-elected Assembly. In this backdrop, the Assembly passed a resolution with the two-thirds majority seeking abolition of the Council. The AP CM requested PM Modi to direct the Union Law Ministry to take further action in this regard.

Mr. Reddy also sought the Centre’s support to the ‘Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019’, also known as the Disha Act, which has been introduced to conduct an expeditious trial of crimes against women and children.

Furthermore, he reportedly sought the Centre’s assistance to several projects in Andhra Pradesh. Special Category Status, grants to the Polavaram project, and the development of backward districts were among the other issues discussed during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday.

Mr. Reddy also invited Narendra Modi for the launch of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ on 25 March (Ugadi). The scheme, which is one of his Navaratnalu, promises houses for about 25 lakh beneficiaries.