With an impressive list of theatrical releases today, the weekend looks sorted for most of us. But what about those who prefer the comfort of their homes over loudspeakers at movie theatres and the hectic task of getting out of bed? Like always, our friends Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others are asking for our attention with fresh content. Be sure to check out the long list of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms today.

Here are the movies and web series releasing on OTT today.

Micheal

Set in the 1990s, Micahel is an ambitious young man who wants to take control of the gangster scene. He also happens to fall in love with in love in the middle of this chaos. The Telugu film was directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. The action thriller stars Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Vaalvi

A couple decides to commit suicide together as a pact. However, the plan has been set in place by the man and his girlfriend, not his wife. This begs the question of whether this is a suicide or if it is murder. The film stars Namrata Awate Sambherao, Subodh Bhave, and Anita Date-Kelkar.

OTT platform: Zee5

We Have a Ghost

When a family finds a ghost in their house, they are turned into social media sensations overnight. However, when they begin investigating their past, they suddenly turn into a keen interest in the CIA. This film is directed by Cristopher Landon and stars Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, and David Harbour.

OTT platform: Netflix

Rabia and Olivia

An illegal immigrant arrives in Canada and becomes a source of comfort and solace for a mentally troubled 9-year-old child. However, the immigrant gets arrested, which sends the 9-year-old on a search for her. The movie is directed by Shadab Khan and stars Sheeba Chahdha, Nayab Khan, and Helena Prinzen-Klages.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Call Me Chihiro

A young, independent woman runs a small beachside bento shop. As life goes on, she becomes popular amongst the people of the city because of her personality. This movie stars Kasumi Arimura, Lily Franky, and Itsuki Nagasawa and was directed by Rikiya Imaizumi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Puli Meka

Prabhakar Sharma, a forensic expert and IPS Kiran Prabha team up to catch a serial killer who targets police officers. Directed by Chakravarthy Reddy, this Telugu-language series features Lavanya Tripathi and Aadi Saikumar in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S5

The series presents the lives of racers, managers, and team owners, both on and off track. It explains the meaning of the sport and the struggles that go beyond the sport itself. The award-winning sports documentary feature Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Potluck S2

Govind is the father of a nuclear family. It follows his attempts to create happy long-term relationships with his kids and their families. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Hindi-language comedy series stars Jatin Sial, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first.