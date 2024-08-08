On August 8, 2024, news of the engagement of actors Naga Chaitanya, and Sobhita Dhulipala was announced. The news was officially confirmed by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya’s father. The event reportedly took place in Naga Chaitanya’s home in Hyderabad, with only family and friends attending the ceremony. The engagement follows Naga Chaitanya’s marriage with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who he got divorced from in 2021. People had varying degrees of reactions to the news, with some rejoicing, some empathizing with Samantha, and others congratulating the happy couple.

Many claimed that the engagement date – August 8 – is the same day that Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya in the past.

It’s been reported that Samantha proposed to Naga Chaitanya on August 8, after they collaborated on the romantic drama ‘Ye Maaya Chesave.’ Now, with Chaitanya choosing to get engaged on the same date, fans are speculating that he might be seeking ‘revenge’ on Samantha.

On August 8, Samantha proposed to Naga Chaitanya. And On the same day Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala.❤️ What a Coincidence 🙄#NagaChaitanya #SobhitaDhulipala #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/G1cMvxY9UF — Mohd Amir (@MohdAmir_1) August 8, 2024

Shobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya got Engaged❤ Heart break for Samantha Ruth Prabhu💔💔 Naga Chaitanya wants to get engaged on same day of his x wife love proposal..💐💐#SamanthaRuthPrabhu#SobhitaDhulipala#NagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/5s4o0YYpHe — Achalee Choudhary (@AchaleeC) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, others seemed to be triggered into an existential crisis, contemplating the fact that the most perfect relationships may not always work out:

2 years after posting this they divorced each other. Think 100 times before calling someone as your forever. #NagaChaitanya #saman pic.twitter.com/9O6lFQEEVz — Osho unfiltered (@NavedShaikh790) August 7, 2024

But this pair was beautiful ever no one can match match them. My favourite pics of Sam and Chaitanya #NagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/Oj6t9WKHlm — Rakesh (@Rakeshavula20) August 8, 2024

Staunch Samantha fans expressed their disappointment:

May god take Samantha's all pain and illness and double it to give back naga chaitanya https://t.co/56x1UzLrV6 — cay (@bollypopgossip) August 7, 2024

Other users applauded Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya for their luck in welcoming a woman like Sobhita Dhulipala into their home:

kismat ho toh Naga Chaitanya jaisi 😂🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5gyCKI7WWt — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) August 8, 2024

An old video of #Nagarjuna praising #SobhitaDhulipala is going viral after the actor announced that the actress is engaged to his actor-son #NagaChaitanya. “She was so hot in the film (#Goodachari). There is something that is so attractive about her.”pic.twitter.com/V7Q6iGYhv7 https://t.co/jwp157n9HA — Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) August 8, 2024

The engagement was first announced when Nagarjuna took to social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share the happy moment and welcome Sobhita to the family.

He also shared a picture of himself with the couple.

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

