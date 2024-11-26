Young hero Akhil Akkineni, second son of actor Nagarjuna, got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee and photos of the event, shared by the bridegroom, went viral on social media. The event took place among the family members of the two celebrities.

Akhil reportedly met Zainab, an artist who frequents between India and Dubai and a daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee of ZR Infra Limited, Hyderabad, two years ago and their friendship blossomed into love leading to a nuptial bond. Zulfi Ravdjee is a close friend of Nagarjuna.

Announcing the engagement in a post on X, Nagarjuna shared: “We are overjoyed to announce the engagement of our son, Akkineni Akhil, to our future daughter-in-law, Zainab Ravdjee! We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the couple and wishing them a lifetime of love, happiness, and endless blessings.”

It may be mentioned here that the scheduled marriage between Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal, a fashion designer, in 2017 was cancelled just a few months after the big fay surprising everyone.

Recently, the Akkineni family announced that Naga Chaitanya, the eldest son of Nagarjuna, will get married to actor Sobhitha Dhulipala on 4 December.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the marriage of the two brothers will take place on the same day at Annapurna Studios on 4 December.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu