Chandrababu Naidu responds on mixed results by exit polls

Incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seemed unfazed by the surveys that predicted the rise of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. Responding on the mixed results forecast by the exit polls, the TDP Chief, on Monday, exuded confidence on his party returning to power once again in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said, “TDP has been conducting surveys for the past 35 years. Also, I have been taking constant feedback, through IVR, on the impact of different government schemes that have been implemented in the last five years. There is no second thought in saying that TDP will emerge victorious in the polls, and we are forming the government.”

Mentioning a scenario in 2014, the veteran politician added, “Even in 2014, several surveys had predicted YSRCP’s victory but we know what happened. The polls were one-sided last time but the surveys are mixed this time. I don’t know why the YSRCP leaders are so happy now.” He also claimed that TDP will win 18-20 Lok Sabha seats and some people were playing games to create confusion among the public.

The exit polls survey results, which were revealed on Sunday, predicted a mixed bag of results for the political parties in Andhra Pradesh. While some surveys gave a clear edge to YS Jagan’s YSRCP, some other surveys, including the one by former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, forecast Chandrababu Naidu’s to retain power in the state.

Andhra Pradesh went to Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on 11 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.