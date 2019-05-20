Andhra Pradesh Exit Polls 2019: What do the surveys predict?

With just a few days left to go to the much-awaited poll results of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha, debates are rife as to who which party would reign supreme in the state. With the last phase of polling coming to an end on Sunday, exit polls, by several organisations, put forth their predictions for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Here’s how the Andhra Pradesh exit polls for 2019 turned out:

The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh while TDP to win 11 seats.

The Republic-C Voter survey has given an edge to Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats. While YSRCP is predicted to win 11 seats, NDA and UPA were accounted for none.

The Chanakya-News24 poll has predicted Telugu Desam to dominate the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh. As per the survey, the Chandrababu Naidu-led party is expected to bag 17 seats while YS Jagan’s YSRCP will win the remaining 8 seats.

India Today Axis Poll has predicted YSRCP to sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh. As per the poll, YSRCP is likely to come out trumps in 18-20 Lok Sabha seats while TDP is expected to win in 4-6 seats. Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party might win one Parliament seat, at the most, the survey predicted. Coming to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly predictions, the Poll has given a clear majority to YSRCP with 130-135 seats while TDP is forecast to be limited to 37-40 seats.

CPS-FRSD Survey has predicted YSRCP to come to power in Andhra Pradesh with 133-135 seats while TDP is expected to be limited to 37-40 seats in the Assembly.

Lagadapati Rajagopal’s RG Flash Team Survey Poll, on the other hand, has predicted that Chandrababu Naidu will get another term in Andhra Pradesh. The former MP declared that TDP is likely to win 90-110 constituencies while YSRCP will play the second fiddle with 65-79 seats. Others are likely to win anything between 1-5 seats, the survey predicted. Coming to the Lok Sabha seats’ predictions, the survey forecast TDP and YSRCP to win 15 and 10 seats respectively.

With surveys predicting mixed results, the voters need to wait a few more days to attain a clear picture. Also, a few argue that the exit polls have seldom got the predictions right and it is better to wait until the exact poll results are out. What is your take?