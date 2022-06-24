With a limited number of movies releasing this week in the theatres today, you could probably go on a back-to-back movie marathon. From Kiran Abbavaram to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the Indian Film Industry is here to keep you entertained this weekend. Here are a few movies you can watch today in a theatre near you.

5 movies releasing in the theatres today you could catch up on

#1 Jug Jug Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, the cast of this Hindi movie that hit the theatres today includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor and others in lead roles. The movie tells the story of how two couples who are from different generations tackle their issues after marriage. A fun-filled relatable story to watch with your loved one in a theatre near you this weekend.

#2 Chor Bazaar

This is a Telugu movie starring Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy in lead roles. Directed by Jeevan Reddy, the cast also includes other famous actors such as Sunil Varma, Subbaraju and Sampoornesh Babu. The movie has been identified as an action romantic drama.

#3 Sammathame

This romantic comedy movie is directed by Gopinath Reddy and produced by Praveena Kankanala. The cast of the movie includes Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles. This movie trails the story of Krishna who doesn’t believe in the concept of love and wants to get married as soon as possible. Krishna who later falls in love with a girl finds it hard to accept the fact that she had previous relationships. Watch the movie in a theatre near you to know what he decides to do.

#4 Gangster Gangaraju

Directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and produced by Tirumala Tirupati and Chadalavada Padmavatyhi, this movie is a crime drama. The cast of the movie includes Laksh Chadalavada, Vedieka Dutt, Vennela Kishore and others in prominent roles. The movie trails a good-for-nothing guy who in the attempt of winning over a girl becomes a gangster to save his village.

#5 7 Days 6 Nights

Anand and Mangalam, youngsters with different mindsets travel to Goa on a bachelor’s trip where they meet two young girls. Watch how one falls in love and the other tries to save himself as he is already engaged. Catch the movie in a theatre near you today. The cast of the movie includes Sumanth Ashwin, Meher Chahal, Kritika Shetty, and Rohan M in prominent roles. The romantic drama is written and directed by MS Raju.

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies releasing in the theatres today you are excited to watch.