Three cases of illegal drug trafficking were reported, and cannabis worth lakhs was seized within past two days, in different places of Visakhapatnam.

In the first case, ASR district police seized around 60 kg of dry cannabis; two persons were caught during this incident including a minor. They were transporting the cannabis in auto rickshaw in Koyyuru locality in district. One of the accused persons was identified as G Siva Kumar, a native of Chintapalle locality. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, in the second case, police from Cheedikada seized 150 kg of dry cannabis and arrested four persons. Three of them are from Paderu and one from Guttumpeta mandal. Accused identified as S Srinu (23), V Eswara Rao (26), K Kondababu (22) and P Dileep Kumar (24). These people got caught in action, they were transporting the weed in auto rickshaw near Manchala village. In another incident, 96kgs of dry cannabis was seized by Ravikantham police, accused were arrested and identified as the people from Krishna district. In these two incidents, 250kg of dry cannabis, worth over 12.3 lakh, was seized in Visakhapatnam, and five persons were arrested.

To eradicate the illegal trafficking of drugs and cannabis, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and Police Commissioner (CP) Sakhabrata Bagchi on Friday, ordered the concerned officials to work together. A narcotic coordination meeting was held in the collectorate meeting hall, under the chairmanship of the collector, CP. On this occasion, both the officers said that they are preparing and implementing a strong action to curb the transportation of cannabis within 100 days. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Fakeerappa, and other officials from port, narcotics, drugs, and fisheries division attended this meeting.

