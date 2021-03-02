Golf, a game of finesse and gentlemanly etiquette, has an interesting history in Visakhapatnam. From being a leisure activity for the Britishers in the 1800s, Golf in Vizag has come a long way. Here is the journey of how the then Golf Links by the coast evolved to become East Point Golf Club (EPGC), with a Category A course, adjacent to Mudasarlova Lake in Vizag.

Established in 1884 as Golf Links for the relaxation of British officers, it was a 9-hole golf course in 45 acres of land abutting the Bay of Bengal. Subsequently, owing to land litigation issues, Golf Links was moved out of this location and EPGC was developed in the vicinity of Mudasarlova Lake. The pioneering team who helped build EPGC as we know it today included the late Pasupati Vijayarama Gajapati Raju, then Raja of Vizianagaram. The construction and design of the EPGC were mostly taken up by passionate golfers like RJ Marks, then head of Visakha Refinery which was commissioned by Caltex, DD Chadha, Personal Manager of the Refinery, among others.

Subsequently, from 1970, after the exit of Caltex from Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy patronized the club. For a long time, the course maintained a brown surface. Vizag being the Eastern Naval Command’s base, Naval personnel showed great passion towards the development of the course. Hence, the much-needed upgrade of the course started in 1996 and all the 18 holes were made into proper greens in the coming years.

In 2018, the club acquired an additional 12.82 acres of land and embarked upon a mission to transform itself into a championship course. EPGC obtained that 18 hole championship title in February 2021. Today, with facilities like a clubhouse, driving range, pro shop, and indoor sports complex, EPGC hopes to accommodate the world’s top golfers in near future. Surrounded by a blanket of greenery, mango and palm trees, serene hills, EPGC is a treat for the sore eye. Awaiting the Indian Golf Union (IGU)’s committee to officiate the said title, EPGC proves to be one of Vizag’s crowned jewels.

Anyone can be a part of EPGC. Be it a subscribed membership or hourly training in Golf, EPGC is open to people from different walks of life.