The East Point Golf Club (EPGC), Vizag, inaugurated its Championship Golf Course at Mudasarlova, on 20 February 2021. The stunning 18-hole course was facilitated by the EPGC with all the requirements for the Championship Course, upgrading the course to Category-A.

With the works on the facelift starting in February 2019, with a budget of Rs 20 crore, the 86 acres course is now ready to conduct championship tournaments. The course layout was designed by Mr Nandan from Bangalore. With these parameters in place, Vizag can soon expect to host National and International tournaments.

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff, inaugurated the course on Saturday. Also present were former cricketers and now turned professional golfers, Roger Binny, and Syed Kirmani. Upon its inauguration, the course awaits the committee from the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the national body responsible for developing and promoting golf in India, to certify it for the championship course title.

The title of Championship Golf Course is traditionally given to facilities housing more than one golf course like the 9-hole course and 18-hole course. Tournaments typically held on the 18-hole course, with water bodies and sand bunkers, are considered to be the most challenging ones. Previously housing a normal 18-hole golf course, the EPGC made the necessary changes for it to be honoured with the said title.

The East Point Golf Club in Vizag, established in 1884, is achieving exponential growth with passing time. Initially built for the relaxation of the British, the course was situated at the now VUDA Park area. It was in 1964 that the golf course was shifted to Mudasarlova owing to the efforts of Raja PV Gajapathi Raju of Vizianagaram. Today, located at a distance of 15 km from the city, the establishment has mesmerising green hills in the backdrop, a beautiful lake, and abundant mango and palmyra trees.