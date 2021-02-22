While there’s plenty to explore in Vizag alone, the neighbouring districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are short on options either. With sites dating back centuries, the two North Andhra districts are bearers of rich culture and heritage. Here, we give you a list of 6 offbeat tourist destinations in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam that you must if you’re planning road trips from Vizag.

6 offbeat tourist destinations near Vizag for road trips

#1 Ramanarayanam (Vizianagaram)

Located close to Vizianagaram, Ramnarayanam is an ideal getaway when you seek an experience that is different yet invigorating. Spread over 15 acres, taking over a decade for construction, using the skills of thousands of artisans from across the country, this spiritual theme park is exceptional in more ways than one. Built uniquely in the shape of a bow and arrow, this two-storey complex is the perfect pick to plan a memorable picnic with your near and dear ones.

The entrance to the two-storied bow and arrow structure is from one end of the arrow, and visitors are soon inside a centrally air-conditioned complex depicting a series of sculptures from Ramayana. The seventy-two sculptures depict 72 episodes from the Valmiki Ramayana. One exits from the gallery at the tip of the arrow, where a colossal 85 feet statue of Hanuman stands tall.

This park is also home to the most exotic spread of greenery, and the grand lawns offer lush open space where visitors can walk around.

Distance from Vizag: 52 km

#2 Tatipudi (Vizianagaram)

A retreat in the midst of nature, the Tatipudi Reservoir across the Gosthani River is a mesmerising water body with an abundance of flora, fauna, and myriad birds. Located near S Kota, the Tatipudi Reservoir was built in 1962. Contrasting the deep blue waters of the reservoir are the verdant greens of the Eastern Ghats. The water body is a destination for many migratory birds. The reservoir is also a great picnic spot with boating and trekking trails. The green haven is a popular spot for movie shoots as well.

Distance from Vizag: 70 km

#3 Kalingapatnam Beach (Srikakulam)

This quaint historical place was discovered by the western merchants and used for tradeing perfumes, clothes, and other goods exported from Malaysia and Singapore until 1958. Restricted as a port under British rule, this place is a testimony to much of our history. A testament is a lighthouse built long ago by the British. Other attractions here include the Kalingapatnam Beach, a Buddhist stupa- Salihundam, and a shrine dedicated to Madeena Baba. Nawab Anwaruddin constructed this holy place in 1118.

Distance from Vizag: 146 km

#4 Telineelapuram (Srikakulam)

One of the most interesting and popular spots on the east coast, Telineelapuram is famous for its Bird Sanctuary. Located in Ichchapuram, a Mandal headquarter of Srikakulam, Telineelapuram attracts migratory birds from as far away as Siberia. During winters, tourists come to watch rare birds like Pelicans, Painted Storks, etc., and the time up till winter is good for some avid birding. The birds breed and lay eggs here and watching them make the sanctuary their home is a beautiful sight.

Undisturbed commercially it is a marshy creek and a migratory bird magnet. A little further away are the swamps of Naupada, where many water birds are known to gather.

Distance from Vizag: 158 km

#5 Thotapalli Barrage (Vizianagaram)

In 1908, the Thotapalli Barrage was constructed across tiver Nagavalli near Thotapalli village. The regulator was erected to provide assured irrigation to 64,000 acres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The regulator was replaced by the Sardar Gowthu Latchanna Project, which was inaugurated in 2015. Consequently, an extent of 130,000 acres of land in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have been irrigated under this project. During excavations for increasing the storage capacity of the barrage, an idol of Lord Venkateswara was found. A temple was constructed and is now popular as the Chinna Tirupati Temple.

Distance from Vizag: 160 km

#6 Baruva (Srikakulam)

Adding to our list of offbeat tourist destinations for road trips from Vizag is Baruva. A seaport for the British in yesteryears, Baruva is a beautiful hamlet of lush green paddy fields and thick plantations of coconut trees. The coconut nursery and the coir industry here are a must-see. The Sri Kotilingeswara Swamy temple here is a scene of natural beauty that inspires spirituality and contentment. Lord Krishna devotees flock to the Janardhana Swamy temple, another popular attraction here.

Distance from Vizag: 224 km