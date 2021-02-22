While the OTT discussions this month have majorly been centred on Krack, Drishyam 2, and Pitta Kathalu, the final week of February has us geared up for plenty more. Among the lot, Netflix seems to be holding an exciting lineup coming our week this week. Here is the list of upcoming movies and series releasing on Netflix.

Upcoming movies and series on Netflix in the final week

#1 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The classic NBC sitcom is set to stream on Netflix from Tuesday. Starring Will Smith, Alfonso Riberio, and James Avery, the six-season show is about a young man from Philadelphia, who’s sent by his mother to live with his uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion.

Streaming from: 23 February

#2 Red

The recent Telugu flick Red will be available to stream on Netflix from 23 February. Starring Ram Pothineni in a dual role, the action thriller is the official remake of the Tamil hit Thadam. Directed by Tirumala Kishore, Red was produced by ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies,

Streaming from: 23 February

#3 Ginny and Georgia

Ginny and Georgia is an upcoming drama series that looks to be high on emotions. As per the official synopsis, “Hoping for a fresh start, teenager Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia’s past may jeopardize their future.”

Streaming from: 24 February

#4 Power Rangers

The Power Rangers film from 2017, based on the popular franchise of the same name, will be available on Netflix from Wednesday. The film is about a bunch of high school students who acquire superpowers after they discover a spaceship.

Streaming from: 24 February

#5 The Girl on The Train

Featuring Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kirti Kulhari, The Girl On The Train is an upcoming thriller on Netflix. Created by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film promises to be an edge of the seat affair, and if the teaser is anything to by, the expectations tend to a notch higher.

Streaming from: 26 February