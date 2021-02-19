After faring well in the theatres last month, Ram Pothineni starrer Red, which is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Thadam, will soon be lighting up the smaller screen. Bringing the curtains down on the wait, the OTT release date of Red was revealed recently. Much to the delight of the actor’s fans, the action thriller will be released on 23 February on Netflix.

The film revolves around a pair of twin brothers who do not share an amicable relationship. Things take a turn when a gruesome murder by the beach leaves the twins at the centre of the police investigation. Ram can be seen playing a dual role. In one role, he’s a successful businessman, while in the other, he’s a roughneck. The film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Sathya, Malavika Sharma, and Amrita Aiyer in other important roles.

While Red was originally slated to hit the screens in summer 2020, the makers had to postpone the release due to the Covid-19 forced lockdown. Directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by ‘Sravanthi’ Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red made its way to the theatres during Sankranthi this year. Despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Krack and Master, the film registered decent numbers at the box office.

Red OTT Platform and Release Date: 23 February on Netflix