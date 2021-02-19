The desi version of the Pop Idol format, Indian Idol was aired first in 2004 on Sony Entertainment Television. Ever since its inception, the show has been garnering appreciation for showcasing the musical prowess of talented singers across the country. As many as eleven seasons, including two Indian Idol Junior seasons, have been aired so far. Over the years, several of our Telugu singers have proved their mettle on the Indian Idol stage. The latest season of the reality show is no exception either. Leaving their distinctive mark, Shanmukha Priya and Sireesha Bhagavatula, both hailing from Vizag, are captivating the audience with their soulful performances, every week. As the programme continues to remain among the favourite singing shows of the nation, here is the list of Telugu contestants who sparkled brightly on the Indian Idol stage.

List of Telugu contestants in Indian Idol:

#1 NC Karunya

Paving the way for Telugu singers’ entry into the prestigious show, Karunya floored the judges during the second season of Indian Idol. Amid much fanfare, he was declared as the runner-up, while his fellow contestant, Sandeep Acharya, bagged the title.

#2 Sreerama Chandra Mynampati

Prior to his stint at Indian Idol, Sreerama Chandra sang a couple of Telugu songs, including a track in Ashta Chamma. After winning the title, the Telugu singer went on to deliver hit numbers like Subhanallah and Balma in Bollywood.

#3 LV Revanth

Before winning Indian Idol 9 in 2017, Revanth grabbed the attention of the audience with his track ‘Manohari’ from Baahubali: The Beginning. The singer who hails from Vizag has sung several tracks in Telugu and Kannada films.

#4 PVNS Rohit

Hailing from Hyderabad, PVNS Rohit was another contestant from a Telugu state, during the Indian Idol 9. Popular Singer, Sukhwinder Singh, was highly impressed by his singling skills and urged the viewers to vote for him. PVNS Rohit managed to make it to the top 3 of Indian Idol 9.

#5 Shanmukha Priya

The seventeen-year-old from Vizag who is currently vying for the Indian Idol 12 title, is known for her exceptional yodelling skills. Performing since the age of five, Shanmukha Priya was the finalist of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2017.

#6 Sireesha Bhagavatula

Fondly called Chitra Ji of Indian Idol 12, Sireesha’s voice is as soothing as that of the legendary singer. From melodies to power-packed performances, the 21-year-old engineer has been sweeping the judges off their feet with her versatile singing with each passing episode.