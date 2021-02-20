Friday proved to be a busy day for Tollywood. With quite a few films hitting the screens, film pundits and trade analysts had their task cut out in monitoring the trends across theatres. Making noise from the lot, however, is ‘Allari’ Naresh’s Naandhi. Directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala, the crime thriller first caught the eye with its trailer. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, and Harish Uthaman among others, Naandhi is the tale of an innocent individual who is falsely convicted in a murder case and is made to spend five years in prison.

The film has been fetching praise from the audience not just for its absorbing plot but also for the top-notch act by Allari Naresh. Here’s what the film viewers had to say about the film on Twitter.

Anna, watching #Naandhi was an emotional journey for me too. I am so so so proud of you & in short of words to express my feelings #MyAnnaBest @allarinaresh Kudos to the entire team for presenting this Gem so genuinely on screens. pic.twitter.com/5W1JBEBKRh — Smita (@smitapop) February 19, 2021

#Naandi is common man’s fight against the system. An honest and brave attempt from @vijaykkrishna and team. @allarinaresh is just brilliant. Hope he continues to.choose these kind of roles. @varusarath5 excells in another versatile role. — Sateesh Botta (@bkrsatish) February 19, 2021

Pain of under trial innocent VICTIMS (not accused) Genuinely manifested in NANDHI .@allarinaresh intense acting performance , @varusarath5 screen presence made audience to feel the raw emotions of plot .. #Naandi is proud to not just TFI , it is pride of INDIAN CINEMA . — RAM (@RAM_kolkuri) February 19, 2021