Black tar roads, towering concrete buildings and bustling traffic; that’s the environment we live in. Not to complain, but it does get a little daunting and we feel the urge to connect with nature every now and then. What better way to do that than to go on a trek to the Himalayas where we are compelled to disconnect from technology and be comforted by mother nature’s bosom. Here are 5 such beautiful yet strenuous Himalayan treks to go this year.

List of 5 Himalayan treks

#1 Buran Ghati, Himachal Pradesh

Starting the trek from the ancient village of Janglik, this trail takes you through the beautiful Dayara Meadows of Himachal Pradesh. It takes 8-10 days for one to climb up and down the peak. With a maximum altitude of 15,000 feet, Buran Ghati demands great physical fitness.

#2 Kedartal, Uttarakhand

Kedartal is for all the hardcore adventure lovers. With challenging climbs and even harsh weather conditions, this trek is not for all. However, the sight of glacial Kedartal Lake set amidst magnificent snowcapped mountains is worth the effort. Moreover, one gets to set up camp in the shadow of the mighty Mt Thalaysagar and Mt Bhrigupanth.

#3 Sarpass, Himachal Pradesh

One of the most popular trails of the Shivalik Range, Sarpass offers different exciting routes every day. Located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, one can indulge in the beauty of Parvati Valley in Kasol. Set at an elevation of approximately 13,000 feet above sea level, this trek is both challenging and exhilarating.

#4 Rupin Pass, Himachal Pradesh

With the highest point of the trek at an altitude approximately of 15,300 feet, Rupin Pass offers extraordinary views. As you start trekking your way up to the peak, you witness a surprising change in the senery. With villages, pine forests, glacial meadows, snow bridges, glacial valleys, snowfields and hundreds of waterfalls, Rupin Pass trek has it all.

#5 Sandakphu Phalut, West Bengal

This trek is the one of few treks in the world where you can see 8,000-meter peaks. During the Sandakphu trek, you can feast your eyes at the mighty Mt. Everest cluster. With amazing vantage points for even more amazing sights, Sandakphu is a moderate trek for everyone to participate.