Renowned stand-up comedian Neeti Palta is all set to tickle the funny bones of Vizag residents with Ulta Palta, a stand-up comedy show, on Saturday, 8 July 2023. Neeti, who made history as India’s first stand-up comedian to represent the country at the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festival, promises an evening filled with cutting sarcasm and irrepressible tongue-in-cheek humour.

Presented by Amaravati Comedy Club (ACC), a leading comedy club in Andhra Pradesh known for organizing exceptional shows in Vizag and Vijayawada, this event is eagerly awaited by comedy enthusiasts. With a stellar track record of hosting popular comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Sorabh Pant, and others, ACC ensures a top-notch comedy experience for the audience.

The Ulta Palta stand-up comedy show by Neeti Palta will take place at Four Points By Sheraton in Vizag. Her talent and comedic prowess have won her accolades and a dedicated fan base across the country.

Comedy aficionados in Vizag can look forward to an exceptional evening as Neeti Palta takes centre stage in the city this weekend. With the perfect blend of sarcasm and wit, Neeti is sure to deliver a rib-tickling performance that will be remembered long after the curtains close. Get ready to laugh your hearts out and witness comedy at its finest.

For tickets, contact +91 9381375404 or+91 8074958471 or visit BookMyShow.

