A group of 20 students, comprising eight girls and 12 boys, have been selected for a six-month industrial training program on aerospace manufacturing at Boeing from the Mechanical Department of Government Polytechnic College in Visakhapatnam. This comes as a result of Boeing India’s recent tie-up with the Andhra Pradesh Technical Education Department.

The students will undergo a training program at MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Macro Enterprises) on aerospace at Atchutapuram, Anakapalli, from 7 June 2023. Technical and soft-skill training, hands-on practice and lectures by industry experts are all included in the curriculum. Boeing will bear the training fees of Rs 35,000, and the students selected from the Visakhapatnam Government Polytechnic College will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000.

Also read: AP Fibernet to launch first day first show services on 2 June

Madhu Kumar, head of the mechanical department of the polytechnic college, stated that the training program is a great opportunity for students. As per their curriculum, students must undergo an industrial training program, for which they usually choose local industries like Visakhapatnam Port or Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, etc. He also specified that the training providers are likely to spend Rs 53,000 on each student, including Rs 18,000 on stipend and Rs 35,000 on training fees.

KDV Narasimha Rao, principal of Polytechnic College, said that the program aims at strengthening the aerospace ecosystem with the support of government agencies and identifying the students who are interested in jobs in aerospace.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.