Pawan Kalyan’s JanaSena Party has forged alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was officially announced at a press meet after the two-party meeting held in Vijayawada on Thursday. The meeting saw JanaSena President Pawan Kalyan, party leader Nadendla Manohar, BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana, GVL Narasimha Rao, Sunil Deodhar, Daggubati Purandareswari, and others chalk out the future course of action.

Addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said that both the parties have decided to work together for the development of Andhra Pradesh. “Back in 2014, I had met Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar and shared my thoughts with him when he was the Prime Ministerial candidate. Andhra Pradesh needs BJP. After being carved out as a new State, the State has needed corruption-free leaders with a strong vision in the Centre,” he said.

“While there was a communication gap between us in the past, there have been several discussions held with key BJP leaders over the past 2-3 months to rework on our ties. We have now decided to take our alliance forward to protect the interests of the State. From the local-body elections to the general elections, JanaSena Party and BJP will be working together to deliver corruption-free governance and take on issues such as caste-ridden and dynastic politics prevalent in the State. The JanaSena BJP alliance comes as the third alternative to the people who are vexed with the failure of both TDP and YSRCP. We are going to establish the government in the next elections,” the JSP chief added.

Speaking at the press conference, Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Lakshminarayana stated that the TDP and the YSRCP failed to work for the State’s cause after coming into power. On the other hand, BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar made the party’s stance clear by informing that there was no question of realigning with the TDP or forming any ties with the YSRCP.

Earlier this week, Pawan Kalyan met a few BJP leaders in Delhi to discuss several issues in Andhra Pradesh, including the farmer protests in Amaravati.