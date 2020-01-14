Janasena and BJP to work jointly on key issues in Andhra Pradesh

JanaSena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, met BJP working president, JP Nadda, and held discussions for over an hour in New Delhi. Mr. Kalyan, who was accompanied by JSP’s senior leader Nadendla Manohar, also met BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya, Union Minister and BJP’s Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Murleedharan and co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

As per sources, the JanaSena President elaborated on several political issues in Andhra Pradesh including the tensions prevailing in Amaravati over shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, both JanaSena and BJP, which witnessed embarrassing defeats in last year’s elections in Andhra Pradesh, have decided to work jointly on key issues in the State. It may be noted that the BJP recently stated it was against the State Government’s proposal of shifting the capital from Amaravati.

Had an informal meeting with @JanaSenaParty President @PawanKalyan Garu & Narendra Manohar Garu along with @BJP4Andhra Incharge @VMBJP Ji & MP @Tejasvi_Surya Ji in New Delhi today. We discussed various political issues of Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/BV1McTFDGz — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 13, 2020

The meeting between Pawan Kalyan and the BJP leaders took place amid speculations that the two parties would forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh. In 2014, JanaSena Party had supported the TDP-BJP alliance. Pawan Kalyan, however, later broke ties with TDP and contested the 2019 elections in union with BSP and the left parties.