Reading comics transports us, making each panel come alive, visualizing scenes unfolding before our eyes. Imagine if these vibrant stories were brought to life on an accessible OTT platform, watching characters fall in love, battle evil, and scenes pop off the screen. Korean dramas have captivated audiences with diverse genres, from rom-coms to action-packed tales. The prospect of enjoying entertaining K-dramas based on webtoons on an OTT platform is thrilling, offering endless entertainment with impressive shots and engaging plots.

Here are the must-watch K-dramas on OTT platforms based on webtoons.

See You in My 19th Life

Written by Choi Young-lim and directed by Lee Na-jung, this K-Drama features Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. The story follows Ban Ji-eum, who remembers her past life and encounters her former lover in her 18th life. As she tries to reconnect with him, fate intervenes. In the webtoon adaptation, Lee Hey serves as the author.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bloodhounds

This K-Drama, both written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan, stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-woong, and Huh Joon-ho. The plot centres on two boxers, Kim Geon Woo and Lee Sang Yi, who join forces to take on heartless loan sharks that target the vulnerable. In the webtoon adaptation, Jeong Chan serves as the author.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kiss Sixth Sense

This K-Drama, written by Jeon Yu-ri and directed by Nam Ki-Hoon, stars Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Ji-seok. The story follows Ye-Sool, a woman with a peculiar ability – when her lips touch someone else’s, she glimpses their future. However, she can’t foresee when the events will occur, whether it’s days, months, or years ahead. Will this unique gift lead to positive outcomes? In the webtoon version, Gatnyeo serves as the author.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This K-Drama, written by Moon Ji-won and directed by Yoo In-shik, stars Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, and Kang Ki-young. The story centres on Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome. Despite having a high IQ, excellent memory, and great debating skills, she faces challenges in her daily interactions and communication with others. In the webtoon adaptation, Moon Ji Won serves as the author.

OTT platform: Netflix

Island

This K-Drama, written by Oh Bo-hyun and directed by Bae Jong, features Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo, and Sung Joon. The story follows Won Min Ho, a spoiled kid whose father sends him to Jeju Island, known for its roaming ghosts. There, he meets John and others, embarking on a thrilling adventure with them. In the webtoon version, Iwan Youn serves as the author.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

