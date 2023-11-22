Check out these latest web series releasing on OTT this week of November and immerse yourself in these binge-worthy shows. From heartwarming to motivational stories, these web series are simply not to be missed. Keep reading to know more about these captivating tales, and stay on top of the newest stories releasing this week.

Here is the list of the web series releasing on OTT this week of November.

My Daemon

My Daemon is a futuristic anime series, where a nuclear explosion has caused the Earth to collide with Hell. Kento, a young elementary student, who is the main protagonist, along with his small daemon friend try to rescue his mother. From sci-fi elements to fantasy drama, this Japanese show has it all.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 November 2023

My Demon

This new Korean drama starring Yoo-Jung, Song-Kang and others adds a comedic and romantic twist to the fantasy genre. The plot focuses on a demon, Jung Koo wan, who temporarily loses his powers and Do Do Hee, heiress of the Future group. They both enter into a contract marriage and face big changes in their lives.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 November 2023

The Village

The six-episode spine-chilling horror TV show marks the debut of the popular Tamil actor, Arya. The thrilling horror and action drama revolved around how a family doctor tries to save his family when they are studying in an eerie village. Directed by Milind Rau, this series is based on Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 24 November 2023

Slum Golf

This intense sports drama follows the story of a young boy, Pawan, who lives in the streets of Mumbai slum. Pawan aspires to become a professional golfer and faces many challenges and obstacles at every step of his journey. How he reaches his goals in the fast-paced city with his perseverance, determination and character is what forms the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 22 November 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge

The reality competitive television show features 456 players who compete to win a huge cash prize of $4.56 million. The applications opened in June 2022 and attracted around 81,000 applicants of which 456 were shortlisted. Each contestant has to go through severe tests and push themselves to the extreme of their limits to be deserving of the prize money.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 November 2023

Comedy Island Japan

Comedy Island is an unscripted adventure comedy featuring real-life comedians. The series is set on an island created by five writers and how the comedians survive the unexpected and unreasonable challenges there. Directed by Yuji Hariu. the series stars Eiji Kotouge, Souichi Nakaoka, Takushi Tanaka, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 22 November 2023

The Aam Aadmi Family S4

The Aadm Aadmi Family is an Indian comedy-drama series directed by Apporv Singh Karki. The show revolves around a middle-class family- a gossip-loving grandmother, a hardworking father, an orthodox mom, and two kids. How the family deals with the middle-classness amidst comical events is shown in the series.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 24 November 2023

