The last week of Bigg Boss Telugu saw some major drama, new friendships and some love blossom. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the Season 6 of this Telugu reality show is currently heading into its third week. After a much-anticipated elimination being cancelled last weekend, Abhinaya Shree and Shani Solomon left the house in a double elimination in week 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. . Tamannaah, Amala Akkineni, Sharwanand, Kriti Shetty and Sudheer Babu visited the house to promote their movies.

On Friday, 16 September, Kriti Shetty and Sudheer Babu visited the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house to promote their movie Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and kickstarted the weekend entertainment. The housemates were given an acting test, where they had to perform based on the situations presented by the guests. Sri Satya bagged the ‘Best Actress award while Srihan bagged the ‘Best Actor award. By the end of the episode, Abhinaya Shree, Rajshekar, Shaani, Rohit-Marina, Faima, Adi, Revanth and Geethu were nominated for eviction.

On Saturday, host Nagarjuna was back to introspect the housemates and their performance. Nagarjuna expressed his frustration over contestants who did not perform and warned those who tried to stall others from winning. Shani Solomon was evicted from the house, but no interaction from the stage was shown. Amala Akkineni and Sharwanand visited the show sets for a brief exchange with the housemates and promotion of their movie Oke Oka Jeevitham.

In Episode 15, Tamannaah visited the Bigg Boss sets to promote her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer on Sunday. She introduced the movie’s trailer and announced its release on Disney + Hotstar on 23 September. Tamannaah entered the house and conducted a small task with the contestants. Four men were selected to impress Tamannaah to win the Sunday hamper. Arjun expressed his love for Tamannah, Surya did some mimicry, Revanth sang a song, and Rohit spoke about how Marina is a big fan of hers. In the end, Tamannah chose Surya as the winner. At the end of the show, in the elimination round of week 2 in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, Abhinaya Shree was eliminated and joined Nagarjuna on stage to bid her goodbyes.

