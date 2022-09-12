Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 started with a bang with host Akkineni Nagarjuna opening the season. All 21 participants entered the Bigg Boss house and introduced themselves to the audience. Special guests Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became the highlights of the inaugural episode who came to promote their movie, Brahmastra. After a week, the inmates have slowly settled in and the much-awaited drama has begun. The first week of elimination in the Bigg Boss Season 6 house got the audience off their seats.

Week one in the house is the most anticipated due to its first elimination. As it sets in the tone of the show for the participants, in this week’s elimination in the Bigg Boss Season 6 house, 7 participants were nominated. Inaya Sulthana, Chalaki Chanti, Sri Satya, Revanth, Abhinaya Sri, and Aarohi were nominated for eliminations. At the end of introspection, Abhinaya Sri was on the verge of eviction, when Nagarjuna decided to cancel the eliminations for the first week. Nagarjuna has now given a chance to all the 21 contestants for another week in the Bigg Boss House. The first elimination will take place in the coming weekend.

Also Read: Weekend watch: 4 movies and 3 web series releasing today on OTT

After many misunderstandings and fights in week one, the contestants begin a new chapter this week. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 flagged off on 4 September and is streaming on Star Maa. 24 hours live coverage is also available on Disney+Hotstar. Voting lines in this season are similar to season 5, where viewers have to dial respective phone numbers announced by the participants during the voting window.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.