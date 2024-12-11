The final weeks of voting are crucial for the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Fans support their favourite contestants through social media platforms and live campaigning.

Nikhil and Gautam are the top two contestants. Their voting percentages are terrifically close. Both fanbases have taken over social media platforms, declaring their support for their favourite contestant.

There is a common tradition during the Bigg Boss grand finale, where the contestants are offered money to quit the race to the title. We need to wait and see what will happen in the end.

Vote for your favourite contestant and make them the winner for this season. Vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ and voting for your favourite contestant. Voting can also be done by dialling the numbers given below:

Gautam: 7997983717

Nikhil: 7997983707

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983715

Highlights:

The episode was filled with entertaining moments with many star-studded celebrities visiting the house. Yesterday’s episode was filled with delightful moments and fun-filled games. Here are the main highlights from the episode:

Brahmamudi’s Kavya:

The star of the Brahmamudi serial, Kavya visited the house and entertained the audience with her funny and cute charms. The housemates imitated different famous characters from Telugu films. Kavya played a game with the housemates to fetch vegetables from an aquarium. Avinash competed with Kavya, winning 11,472/- for the winner’s prize money.

Mamagaru’s Ganga and Gangadhar:

The cast of the Mamagaru serial on Star Maa entered the house. The cast asked the housemates about their breakup stories and applied makeup to the boys of the house, entertaining the audience. Nikhil and Gautam paired up against the Mamagaru’s cast and won 9,987/- for the prize money.

Promo:

Chanti and Sindura from the serial Maguva O Maguva entered the house, conducted a fun game, and played an interactive task, promising limitless entertainment and fun for the audience.

Where to Watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 10 pm, don’t forget to save your favourite contestants using the above voting numbers.

