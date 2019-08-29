Bigg Boss Telugu 6th week elimination: 3 contestants to test their luck

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is fast approaching elimination in its 6th week. The show, which has succeeded in keeping the audience hooked, will soon bid adieu to one of its housemates this Sunday. While Monday’s episode saw Ravi Krishna, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta, and Varun Sandesh get nominated for the 6th week elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, the subsequent episode had a twist in store for the viewers. As a reward for completing a ‘special’ task given by Bigg Boss, three contestants-Ravi Krishna, Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh-acquired immunity to stand safe from the elimination this week. On the other hand, Mahesh Vitta, Punarnavi Bhupalam, and Himaja continue to stare down the barrel towards the upcoming round of elimination.

Missed call numbers of contestants nominated in sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu:

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

To vote online, the viewers should log into Hotstar app and cast their daily quota of 10 votes to the contestant(s) they wish to save from elimination.

The celebrity to account for the least number of votes will be evicted from the show on Sunday to join the likes of Hema, Jaffar, Tamanna Simhadri, Rohini and Ashu Reddy, who have the ones to be eliminated from the reality show thus far.

Meanwhile, there have several speculations surrounding a possible wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. While the show earlier had Tamanna Simhadri join the house as a wild card entrant, she couldn’t manage to stay for long.