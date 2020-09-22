The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu got off to a flying start earlier this month. Hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the show’s launch episode raked in a TRP of 18.5, making it the most viewed premiere across all the seasons aired so far. The following two weeks saw the contestants tussle it out with different strategies in a bid to make a mark for themselves. While the first week saw Surya Kiran being evicted from the show, the recently held elimination for the second week saw ‘Karate’ Kalyani bid adieu to the house. As Bigg Boss 4 Telugu entered its third week this Monday, as many as seven contestants were nominated for elimination. While Devi Nagavalli was nominated by ‘Karate’ Kalyani on Sunday’s episode as part of the ‘Bigg Bomb’, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar Sai, Mehboob, Monal Gajjar, and Harika too find themselves on the brink after being named for elimination from the show. As always, the viewers can vote for their favourite contestant of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu online or by giving a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers. The housemate to garner the least number of votes, by the time the voting lines close, will stand eliminated this weekend.

Vote missed call numbers of contestants nominated for elimination in the third week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Monal: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

Mehboob: 8886658206

Devi Nagavalli: 8886658207

Harika: 8886658208

Ariyana: 8886658210

Kumar Sai: 8886658217

Voting via Hotstar App:

To vote for the nominated contestants in the third week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.