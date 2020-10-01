Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is all set to complete its fourth week. After getting off to a flying start, the show soon had the infamous house witness a bevy of controversies. While the first week saw Surya Kiran being evicted from the show, the elimination for the second week saw ‘Karate’ Kalyani bid adieu to the house. In the third week elimination of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, news anchor Devi Nagavalli was voted out. The fourth week of the show has seven contestants fighting it out in their bid to stay in the house. Come this Sunday and one among Lasya, Abijeet, Mehboob, Harika, Syed Sohel, Kumar Sai, and Swathi Deekshith will be evicted from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. The viewers can vote for their favourite contestans of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu online or by giving a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers. The housemate to garner the least number of votes, by the time the voting lines close, will stand eliminated this weekend.

Voting numbers of contestants nominated for elimination in the fourth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Lasya: 8886658203

Abijeet: 8886658204

Mehboob: 8886658206

Harika: 8886658208

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Kumar Sai: 8886658217

Swathi Deekshith: 8886658219

Voting via Hotstar App:

To vote for the nominated contestants in the third week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.