Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu has reached its business end as the stage has been set up for the finals. With Sunday’s episode seeing Siva Jyothi get eliminated from the show, the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu now has 5 finalists in the race to win the coveted title.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu started off on a grand note with popular South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the host. 15 contestants- Siva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Ashu Reddy, Himaja, Ali Reza, Hema, Jaffar Babu, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Vithika, Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Baba Bhaskar and Rohini- formed the initial ensemble of the show that opened to record TRP. As the weeks progressed, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu also had a couple of wild card entrants in the form of Tamanna Simhadri and Shilpa Chakravarthy.

14 weeks later, the show has now boiled down to its final seven days. With news anchor Siva Jyothi marking the latest elimination, Ali Reza, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhasker, Varun Sandesh and Sreemukhi have made it to the finals of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu.

The 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, for one last time, will be depending on the votes garnered from the viewers to test their luck in the show. The voting lines were opened at the end of Sunday’s episode and will be open until Friday 12 am. The weekend episode will then be taken over by host Nagarjuna who’ll be doing the honours of announcing the winner of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu on Sunday.