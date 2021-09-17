Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak has been in the making for quite some time and the makers released another update on Friday. While some major updates have been given regarding Bheemla Nayak, including its title song, we are yet to receive a peek into the character played by Rana Daggubati. Sharing a brand new poster on Twitter, the makers took the buzz higher with the announcement that Blitz of Daniel Shekar will arrive on 20 September.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu language remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Bheemla Nayak stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sumuthirakani in pivotal roles. While Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into Biju Menon’s role from the original, Rana Daggubati will be essaying the role played by Prithviraj. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The dialogues and screenplay were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. The music director for the film is SS Thaman. The choreographer for the film is Ravi K Chandran and the editor is Navin Nooi. The film is slated to release on 12 January 2022.

Every short snippet from the film is sending social media by storm. The “First glimpse of Bheemla Nayak” is one of the most liked videos on YouTube. In this 52 seconds short snippet, Pawan Kalyan is seen playing the role of a cop called Bheemla Nayak. He is seen wearing a black shirt and a dark grey lungi. He has an intense expression on his face and calls out to someone named Daniel (Danny), played by Rana Daggubati, and goes on to beat up some goons.

Recently, on Pawan Kalyan’s 50th birthday, the makers released the title song of Bheemla Nayak. In the title song of Bheemla Nayak, a lot of folk undertones can be made out. Additionally, the song does well to set up the character of Pawan Kalyan in the movie, by conveying a lot about his personality.