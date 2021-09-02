Tollywood’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 50th birthday. To mark this special occasion, filmmakers of Bheemla Nayak released the title song.

Aditya Music released the title song with the caption “Here it is, the POWER ANTHEM for all the POWER fans” while wishing the Power Star a happy birthday.

In the title song of Bheemla Nayak, a lot of folk undertones can be made out. Additionally, the song does well to set up the character of Pawan Kalyan in the movie, by conveying a lot about his personality.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu language remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sumuthirakani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra. The dialogues and screenplay were penned by Trivikram Srinivas. The music director for the film is SS Thaman. The choreographer for the film is Ravi K Chandran and the editor is Navin Nooi. The film is slated to release on 12 January 2021.

Every short snippet of the film is sending social media by storm. The “First glimpse of Bheemla Nayak” is one of the most liked videos on YouTube. This 52 seconds short snippet has crossed 18 million views, garnered 9.5 lakh likes and received one lakh comments so far.

50th Birthday Celebrations

In July 2021, two months before the birthday, the Tollywood star had already started receiving advance happy birthday wishes from his fans who were trending #AdvanceHBDJanaSenani on Twitter. Notably, the Power Star fans are keen on setting up a never before record for the ‘Advance Birthday’ trend ever received by any actor ever.

As part of the celebrations, Bandla Ganesh, producer of Gabbar Singh, and a highly vocal fan of Pawan Kalyan is organizing 100 special shows of Gabbar Singh at the theatres.

The day couldn’t have gotten bigger for Pawan Kalyan fans. With the first look release of Hari Shankar directed PSPK28, a new poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Bheemla Nayak’s title song, fans can’t ask for more.

