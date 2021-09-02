Based on complaints received about chain-snatching and bike theft at various locations in the city, the police have arrested five people and recovered the property. During a press meet held on Wednesday evening in Vizag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V Suresh Babu IPS shared the details of the accused in the chain-snatching and bike theft cases.

In one of the chain-snatching cases, Pendurthi police arrested a woman who had reportedly snatched a gold chain from a passenger in an auto-rickshaw. The accused has been identified as Ganta Tulasi of Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram District. According to the complaint raised by V Karni Devi of Chinnamushidiwada, she was travelling home on 26 August after getting her 15 grams gold chain repaired at Gopalapatnam. An unknown person was travelling along with her in the auto-rickshaw and snatched away the chain when she didn’t notice it. The victim later lodged a complaint at Pendurthi police station on August 29 after which Sub-Inspector (Crime) M Radhakrishna IPS and his team caught the accused and recovered the gold chain. The accused has previously committed 29 similar cases of chain-snatching in Vizag.

In another case of chain-snatching, a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for snatching gold from a woman under Gopalapatnam police station limits.

On 31 August, a complaint was lodged by D Chandramathi of Lakshmipuram saying that a boy aged between 12 and 15 knocked on her door and asked for a glass of water. Talking to the woman, the accused suddenly snatched her gold chain and a locket worth 2.5 tulas. The boy was later taken into custody for chain-snatching by the police and the gold was recovered.

Bike thefts

In a bike theft case, Two Town police arrested three persons who were involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts from different areas in Vizag. The police arrested the three accused based on the complaint given by four individuals who had lost their two-wheelers. The accused have been identified as K David, M Dharmaraju and P Krishna (who was the receiver of the stolen vehicles). Police recovered four two-wheeler bikes from the accused.

In a similar bike theft in Maharanipeta police limits, a person named G Surya was arrested for stealing a two-wheeler parked near Varun Inox. The police recovered the stolen two-wheeler from him.