Tollywood’s Power Star, Pawan Kalyan, will be celebrating his 50th birthday, on 2 September, and the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) loyalists are leaving no stone unturned to mark the special occasion, including special screenings of his blockbuster movies like Gabbar Singh. The actor-politician is highly popular with audiences across a wide age group. He is known to have one of the highest fan followings in South India.

There was a Twitter storm on Friday afternoon when Bandla Ganesh, producer of Gabbar Singh, and a highly vocal fan of Pawan Kalyan, took to his Twitter handle to announce his contributions to the Power Star’s birthday. He said that he would organize a special screening of Gabbar Singh, with 100 shows at theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

100 Shows in Telugu states September 2 Boss birthday special please watch Gabbar Singh and theatres we celebrate our God birthday Jai power Star Jai davara 🙏 https://t.co/X6u0cXwk76 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) August 27, 2021

Netizens were soon to react and replied to Bandla Ganesh’s tweet asking him to organize a show in their respective cities. The Gabbar Singh producer was retweeted by a Vizagite, asking him to organize a special show in Vizag.

This is ultra mass🔥

Ma Vizag lo pakka undali anna marchipoku💥🕺 https://t.co/SRs6fXARBz — RS™ (@Rohit___RS) August 27, 2021

The special screening of Gabbar Singh is just a fraction of the entire birthday celebration. Additionally, Pawan Kalyan fans are organizing grand events, across the Telugu states, calling it ‘Pawanotsawam’.

In July 2021, two months before the birthday, the Tollywood star had already started receiving advance happy birthday wishes from his fans who were trending #AdvanceHBDJanaSenani on Twitter. Notably, the Power Star fans are keen on setting up a never before record for the ‘Advance Birthday’ trend ever received by any actor ever.

On the film front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the TFI’s 2021 blockbuster film, Vakeel Saab. The actor was back on the big screens after a long gap of three years. Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies include Bheemla Nayak and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.