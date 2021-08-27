A retired employee of Vishakapatnam Port Trust, Jagannadha Rao (aged 63), killed his wife Vijayalakshmi (aged 57), and later ended his life by suicide. The murder took place at Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam on 25 August 2021.

The incident happened during one of their daughters, Bharathi’s wedding ceremony. Police said the couple had disappeared just before the Kanyadanam. Suspecting foul play, relatives started searching for the couple. Meanwhile, Jagannadha’s nephew rushed to their home and found them dead. The bodies were taken to King George Hospital (KGH) for post mortem and a case of murder has been registered at MVP Colony Police Station in Visakhapatnam.

Vijayalakshmi was said to be suffering from mental illness for some time. It is said that the couple would have fights on a regular basis. Likewise, the couple picked up a fight during the wedding ceremony. Subsequently, they had left the event to go home where they continued their fight. In a fit of anger, the husband strangled her to death and later committed suicide. Jagannadha was found hanging from the ceiling fan and Vijalakshmi was lying dead on the bed.

Four months ago, the city had witnessed a spine-chilling incident of mass murder. A family of six, including two children, was brutally murdered. The incident took place at Juttada of Pendurthi Mandal in Vizag. The victims had visited Vizag to attend the wedding festivities of their relatives. The accused on 15 April 2021 entered the house and slaughtered all of the six individuals with a double edge sickle. After killing them, the criminal surrendered to the local police. The family was involved in a family dispute with the accused. The conflicts reached a tipping point, leading the accused to commit mass murder.