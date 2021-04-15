In a spine-chilling incident, a family of six, including two children, were brutally killed. The mass murder took place in the early hours of Thursday at Juttada of Pendurthi Mandal in Vizag.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Bammidi Ramana, Bammidi Usha Rani, Alluri Rama Devi, Naketla Aruna, Bammidi Uday, and Bammidi Urvashi. It was revealed that they were residents of Vijayawada. A few days ago, the victims visited Vizag to partake in the wedding festivities of their relatives.

Reportedly, the family is involved in a property dispute with Bammidi Appalaraju. As per the preliminary reports, this conflict has led Mr Appalaraju to commit mass murder in Vizag. On 15 April, 2021, the accused, entered the house and slaughtered all of the six individuals with a double edge sickle. After killing them, the criminal surrendered to the local police.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the crime scene. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), reached the spot to carry out a detailed investigation. The cops recovered the bodies and shifted them to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem. Reportedly, the Clues Team has collected the samples. Reportedly, fifteen police personnel, led by a Circle Inspector, will be stationed round the clock at the location in Juttada.

Shook by the gory incident, the extended family of the deceased lamented over the shocking turn of events. Speaking to a media person, Bammidi Ramana’s sister, B Rama shared that the victims were supposed to leave for Vizianagaram to distribute wedding invitations. Expressing her anguish, Rama said, “The murderer ruthlessly butchered my family. He even killed my two-year-old nephew, Uday, and five-month-old, Urvashi. Appalaraju should pay the price for committing such a heinous crime. He can’t simply walk free. We need justice for our loss. The accused should be hanged.”