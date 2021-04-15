Owing to the winds flowing from the south and western regions of the country, Vizag and other parts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing a dip in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather report, has forecast thunderstorms to prevail in Vizag and other parts of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the reports given by IMD, the north and south regions of Andhra Pradesh are likely to face thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by light rains over the coming week. It has also been predicted that thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph, are very likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The report from IMD also stated that a trough/wind discontinuity is noticed to run from Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to North Interior Karnataka. In addition, this trend is observed across south interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Mentioning weather conditions locally, the report said that low-level southerlies and south-westerlies prevail over Andhra Pradesh.

For the remaining days of the week, it is predicted that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh along with Yanam will experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. Areas of Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also said to see a similar trend with less frequency.

In today’s weather forecast, Vizag will have a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees with a maximum dip of 2 degrees. The minimum temperature of the day is said to be 26.6 degrees with a minimum dip of 0.4 degrees. According to reports, the humidity of Vizag is said to be at 62%.

Giving the city a break from the harsh summer sun, the current weather of Vizag seems pleasant. As dark clouds prevail over the coast of Vizag, the people of the city come out of their homes and rejoice in the cool breeze and picturesque beaches while it lasts. Having said that, one must observe caution while stepping out of their homes during thunderstorms and lightning storms.